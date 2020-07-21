3623 W Obispo St.

Amenities

Beautiful Palma Ceia Home - Blocks From Bayshore - Wonderful South Tampa Neighborhood (West Palma Ceia Area) Home situated on corner lot. Easy walk to Bayshore. Updates through out this beauty. Brand new kitchen. Granite counters. Brand new stainless steel appliances (French door refrigerator) Hardwood floors in excellent condition. Washer/Dryer included. Brand new master bath. Plenty of closet space (walk-in closet in master bed) Well manicured yard with fruit trees and vegetable garden. Large, private yard with deck for relaxation. Lighted shed for storage. Large driveway. *lawn care included in rent.



**Email for additional details of to schedule showings***



AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS BEGINNING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST



(RLNE3318543)