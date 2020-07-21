All apartments in Tampa
3623 W Obispo St.
3623 W Obispo St.

3623 West Obispo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3623 West Obispo Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Palma Ceia Home - Blocks From Bayshore - Wonderful South Tampa Neighborhood (West Palma Ceia Area) Home situated on corner lot. Easy walk to Bayshore. Updates through out this beauty. Brand new kitchen. Granite counters. Brand new stainless steel appliances (French door refrigerator) Hardwood floors in excellent condition. Washer/Dryer included. Brand new master bath. Plenty of closet space (walk-in closet in master bed) Well manicured yard with fruit trees and vegetable garden. Large, private yard with deck for relaxation. Lighted shed for storage. Large driveway. *lawn care included in rent.

**Email for additional details of to schedule showings***

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS BEGINNING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST

(RLNE3318543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 W Obispo St. have any available units?
3623 W Obispo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 W Obispo St. have?
Some of 3623 W Obispo St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 W Obispo St. currently offering any rent specials?
3623 W Obispo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 W Obispo St. pet-friendly?
No, 3623 W Obispo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3623 W Obispo St. offer parking?
No, 3623 W Obispo St. does not offer parking.
Does 3623 W Obispo St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 W Obispo St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 W Obispo St. have a pool?
No, 3623 W Obispo St. does not have a pool.
Does 3623 W Obispo St. have accessible units?
No, 3623 W Obispo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 W Obispo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 W Obispo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
