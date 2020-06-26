All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

3611 E. Clifton St.

3611 East Clifton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3611 East Clifton Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. MOVE IN READY !!! Fresh paint!! Fresh flooring!! Near hospitals, interstates, amusement & water park, and more!

Pets may/may not be allowed at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE2123643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 E. Clifton St. have any available units?
3611 E. Clifton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3611 E. Clifton St. currently offering any rent specials?
3611 E. Clifton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 E. Clifton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 E. Clifton St. is pet friendly.
Does 3611 E. Clifton St. offer parking?
No, 3611 E. Clifton St. does not offer parking.
Does 3611 E. Clifton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 E. Clifton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 E. Clifton St. have a pool?
No, 3611 E. Clifton St. does not have a pool.
Does 3611 E. Clifton St. have accessible units?
No, 3611 E. Clifton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 E. Clifton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 E. Clifton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 E. Clifton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 E. Clifton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
