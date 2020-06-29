Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Belmont/Jackson Heights Area 4 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Looking for the perfect place to call home with lots of space, check out this 4 bedroom home located in Belmont/Jackson Heights Area, Off Street Parking, Deck of the Back, Fully Renovated Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Granite Counter Tops, with a Bathroom that mimics, Washer Dryer Connections.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (813) 850-0251 or email 3607-e-mcberry-st@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



