Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

3607 E MCBERRY ST

3607 Mc Berry Street
Location

3607 Mc Berry Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Belmont/Jackson Heights Area 4 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Looking for the perfect place to call home with lots of space, check out this 4 bedroom home located in Belmont/Jackson Heights Area, Off Street Parking, Deck of the Back, Fully Renovated Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Granite Counter Tops, with a Bathroom that mimics, Washer Dryer Connections.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 850-0251 or email 3607-e-mcberry-st@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5590207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 E MCBERRY ST have any available units?
3607 E MCBERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 E MCBERRY ST have?
Some of 3607 E MCBERRY ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 E MCBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
3607 E MCBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 E MCBERRY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 E MCBERRY ST is pet friendly.
Does 3607 E MCBERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 3607 E MCBERRY ST offers parking.
Does 3607 E MCBERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 E MCBERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 E MCBERRY ST have a pool?
No, 3607 E MCBERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 3607 E MCBERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 3607 E MCBERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 E MCBERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 E MCBERRY ST has units with dishwashers.

