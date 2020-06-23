All apartments in Tampa
3510 West Ballast Point Boulevard

Location

3510 West Ballast Point Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking to save thousands? Look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. DonGÇÖt miss this chance to own this beautifully renovated 4 bed 3 bath POOL home with in-law suite! This home is move in ready with ALL major items replaced in the last couple of years. In 2015, an addition was added to create an in-law suite. Also, at this time a NEW hot water heater & NEW HVAC was installed, the plumbing was updated and the house was re-wired with a new electric panel. The electrical panel offers a hook up for generator , along with a 50 amp RV hookup on the side of the house. In May of 2016, a NEW roof was installed & in 2017 a heated swimming pool w/ pebble tech finish & waterfall was installed. The A/C system is dual zoned, and the front zone was replaced in 2018. Upon entering the home you welcome beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, custom plantation shutters and a newly painted interior. The true focal point of this home is the update kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, and built in pantry. The completely remodeled master suite offers dual sinks, granite counter tops and walk in shower. The in-law suite offers a private back entrance, large living room, bedroom, bathroom w/ granite, a stand-up shower, and a bonus sewing room that would make a perfect dining room located behind the kitchen. Relax under the the large covered patio overlooking screened pool and fully fenced in yard with storage shed. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

