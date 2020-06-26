Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3506 N 10th St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3506 N 10th St
3506 North 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3506 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 5th!
Large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Tampa!
Central heat and air, cute front porch, and a large kitchen make this home most desirable.
Call us today at 727-712-6073 option 2 to schedule a private tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3506 N 10th St have any available units?
3506 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3506 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
3506 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 3506 N 10th St offer parking?
No, 3506 N 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 3506 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 N 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 3506 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 3506 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 3506 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 N 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 N 10th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3506 N 10th St has units with air conditioning.
