3320 W CORDELIA STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods. This charming, beautifully updated 2bed/1bath Block duplex is ready for you to call home! Cats are OK! No pet deposit, pet fee only! Washer/Dryer hookups available INSIDE. Ready to move in! Newer kitchen, bathroom, blinds and light fixtures. Easy to maintain terrazzo floors through out. Plenty of storage inside. Water/sewer and garbage is included in the rent. $65 application fee per person, 1st month's rent and 1 month's security deposit to move in. Accepting Section 8! This is for 1 year lease, short term lease options are available please inquire with the agent. Convenient location: walk and bike to Capaz and MacFarlane Parks, Raymond James Stadium, short drive to Tampa Downtown, St Joseph Hospital and to the International Airport, close to many amazing restaurants and cafes, major roadways, schools, malls, hospitals and entertainment.