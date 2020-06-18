All apartments in Tampa
3320 W CORDELIA STREET

3320 West Cordelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3320 West Cordelia Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods. This charming, beautifully updated 2bed/1bath Block duplex is ready for you to call home! Cats are OK! No pet deposit, pet fee only! Washer/Dryer hookups available INSIDE. Ready to move in! Newer kitchen, bathroom, blinds and light fixtures. Easy to maintain terrazzo floors through out. Plenty of storage inside. Water/sewer and garbage is included in the rent. $65 application fee per person, 1st month's rent and 1 month's security deposit to move in. Accepting Section 8! This is for 1 year lease, short term lease options are available please inquire with the agent. Convenient location: walk and bike to Capaz and MacFarlane Parks, Raymond James Stadium, short drive to Tampa Downtown, St Joseph Hospital and to the International Airport, close to many amazing restaurants and cafes, major roadways, schools, malls, hospitals and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET have any available units?
3320 W CORDELIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET have?
Some of 3320 W CORDELIA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 W CORDELIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3320 W CORDELIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 W CORDELIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 W CORDELIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3320 W CORDELIA STREET offers parking.
Does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 W CORDELIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET have a pool?
No, 3320 W CORDELIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3320 W CORDELIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 W CORDELIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 W CORDELIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

