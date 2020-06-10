All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:26 PM

3301 West Price Avenue

3301 Price Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Price Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Last chance to enjoy our End of Season Specials! $500 instant credit for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by December 31st. Sign a lease for 24+ months and we’ll cover your last month of rent!

This charming home is ready to welcome you! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Tampa has everything you’re looking for and more! Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and a bright, spacious floor plan. The updated kitchen is equipped with modern, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of space in the satin white cabinets. The bedrooms all have spacious closets and large windows that allow plenty of natural light!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, 1 Car Garage, Fenced-In Backyard, Patio. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 West Price Avenue have any available units?
3301 West Price Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 West Price Avenue have?
Some of 3301 West Price Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 West Price Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3301 West Price Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 West Price Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 West Price Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3301 West Price Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3301 West Price Avenue offers parking.
Does 3301 West Price Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 West Price Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 West Price Avenue have a pool?
No, 3301 West Price Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3301 West Price Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3301 West Price Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 West Price Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 West Price Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

