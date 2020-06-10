3301 West Price Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

This charming home is ready to welcome you! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Tampa has everything you’re looking for and more! Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and a bright, spacious floor plan. The updated kitchen is equipped with modern, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of space in the satin white cabinets. The bedrooms all have spacious closets and large windows that allow plenty of natural light!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, 1 Car Garage, Fenced-In Backyard, Patio. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.