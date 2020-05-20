All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM

3232 22nd

3232 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3232 North 22nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
new construction
Well maintained one bedroom/ one bathroom with separate shower and tub **ceramic floors in all areas including the balcony **large kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances**bedroom has a walking closet **nice balcony with city views**washer & dryer inside unit***building offers 24/7 attendance**large swimming pool***well equipped gym**conference room**management on site***one covered PARKING SPACE AND some guest parking ** RENT INCLUDES HOT WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET**excellent location, close to shops, Brickel, highways, airport and downtown Coral Gables**walking distance to famous Miracle Way, shops, restaurants and public transport like the trolley and more**come and see, you will love it!! Unit is occupied until 7/20**need 24 hours showing request **call or text LA**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 22nd have any available units?
3232 22nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 22nd have?
Some of 3232 22nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 22nd currently offering any rent specials?
3232 22nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 22nd pet-friendly?
No, 3232 22nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3232 22nd offer parking?
Yes, 3232 22nd offers parking.
Does 3232 22nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3232 22nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 22nd have a pool?
Yes, 3232 22nd has a pool.
Does 3232 22nd have accessible units?
No, 3232 22nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 22nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 22nd has units with dishwashers.
