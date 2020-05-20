Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access new construction

Well maintained one bedroom/ one bathroom with separate shower and tub **ceramic floors in all areas including the balcony **large kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances**bedroom has a walking closet **nice balcony with city views**washer & dryer inside unit***building offers 24/7 attendance**large swimming pool***well equipped gym**conference room**management on site***one covered PARKING SPACE AND some guest parking ** RENT INCLUDES HOT WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET**excellent location, close to shops, Brickel, highways, airport and downtown Coral Gables**walking distance to famous Miracle Way, shops, restaurants and public transport like the trolley and more**come and see, you will love it!! Unit is occupied until 7/20**need 24 hours showing request **call or text LA**