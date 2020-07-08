All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

3216 W LA SALLE STREET

3216 West La Salle Street · (727) 415-2960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3216 West La Salle Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2259 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!! This UNIQUE spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with TWO BONUS ROOMS that could easily be a forth and fifth bedroom or offices is located in the heart of Tampa. New flooring, fresh paint, granite counter tops, new appliances, gas stove, two car garage, large circular paved driveway and fenced in oversized back patio area are just a few features. Located a short distance from the new Midtown development, this home is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, sports venues, entertainment, University of Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, airports and more. This home will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET have any available units?
3216 W LA SALLE STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET have?
Some of 3216 W LA SALLE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 W LA SALLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3216 W LA SALLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 W LA SALLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3216 W LA SALLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3216 W LA SALLE STREET offers parking.
Does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 W LA SALLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET have a pool?
No, 3216 W LA SALLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3216 W LA SALLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 W LA SALLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 W LA SALLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
