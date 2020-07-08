3216 W LA SALLE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!! This UNIQUE spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with TWO BONUS ROOMS that could easily be a forth and fifth bedroom or offices is located in the heart of Tampa. New flooring, fresh paint, granite counter tops, new appliances, gas stove, two car garage, large circular paved driveway and fenced in oversized back patio area are just a few features. Located a short distance from the new Midtown development, this home is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, sports venues, entertainment, University of Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, airports and more. This home will not last long!!