Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This corner lot 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located off of N 34th St and E Lake Ave only minutes from Ybor City and Downtown Tampa! Brand new flooring throughout and a spacious layout. Large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space and a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining company. Laundry room just off the kitchen that can accommodate any size washer/dryer! Pet Friendly! Call today!