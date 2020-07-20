3208 South Esperanza Avenue

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car spacious garage 1,900 SF pool home is located in the Palma Ceia-area of trendy South Tampa. Enter this beautiful home through the front door just off the wrap-around front porch and marvel at the beautiful wood flooring and crown molding throughout the living room, spacious dining area and family room. The large kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance package that includes side by side refrigerator, glass top range, microwave and dishwasher. Just off the kitchen is the huge screened lanai swimming pool and covered outdoor porch, making this a perfect home for either indoor or outdoor entertaining. The second floor is carpeted with a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a tub/shower combo and twin granite sinks. The other two bedrooms share the guest bathroom with its tub/ shower combo and single granite sink. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Schools are Roosevelt, Coleman and Plant. Pool service included in the rent, per owner no dogs but will consider cats.



