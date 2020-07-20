All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:59 PM

3208 South Esperanza Avenue

3208 South Esperanza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3208 South Esperanza Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car spacious garage 1,900 SF pool home is located in the Palma Ceia-area of trendy South Tampa. Enter this beautiful home through the front door just off the wrap-around front porch and marvel at the beautiful wood flooring and crown molding throughout the living room, spacious dining area and family room. The large kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance package that includes side by side refrigerator, glass top range, microwave and dishwasher. Just off the kitchen is the huge screened lanai swimming pool and covered outdoor porch, making this a perfect home for either indoor or outdoor entertaining. The second floor is carpeted with a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a tub/shower combo and twin granite sinks. The other two bedrooms share the guest bathroom with its tub/ shower combo and single granite sink. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Schools are Roosevelt, Coleman and Plant. Pool service included in the rent, per owner no dogs but will consider cats.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue have any available units?
3208 South Esperanza Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue have?
Some of 3208 South Esperanza Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 South Esperanza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3208 South Esperanza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 South Esperanza Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 South Esperanza Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3208 South Esperanza Avenue offers parking.
Does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 South Esperanza Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3208 South Esperanza Avenue has a pool.
Does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3208 South Esperanza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 South Esperanza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 South Esperanza Avenue has units with dishwashers.
