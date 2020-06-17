3207 N 45TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE AND SHOPPING.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in.

Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)

Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is required

$275 admin fee due at move in.

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

Section 8 Allowed



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(863) 230-2001.



