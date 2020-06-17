All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3207 N 45TH ST

3207 North 45th Street · (863) 230-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3207 North 45th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3207 N 45TH ST · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE AND SHOPPING.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in.
Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is required
$275 admin fee due at move in.
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.
Section 8 Allowed

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(863) 230-2001.

(RLNE5657666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 N 45TH ST have any available units?
3207 N 45TH ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 N 45TH ST have?
Some of 3207 N 45TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 N 45TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3207 N 45TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 N 45TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 N 45TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3207 N 45TH ST offer parking?
No, 3207 N 45TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 3207 N 45TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 N 45TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 N 45TH ST have a pool?
No, 3207 N 45TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3207 N 45TH ST have accessible units?
No, 3207 N 45TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 N 45TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 N 45TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
