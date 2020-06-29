3206 S Esperanza Ave A

Amenities

Modern Duplex in Palma Ceia with a Private Yard - Property Id: 165698



This newly renovated property is tucked away in one of the best family-oriented neighborhoods of Tampa. On the inside, it looks like a modern apartment with a beautiful kitchen, two bedrooms, and a spacious bathroom. In the back, you'll have a private, fenced-in backyard, which is great for small pets.



- New stainless steel appliances

- New luxury vinyl flooring in bedrooms

- Beautiful granite countertop and backsplash

- Private fenced backyard

- Dedicated parking spaces in driveway port

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Brand new fans and other improvements

