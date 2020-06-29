All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3206 S Esperanza Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3206 S Esperanza Ave A
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3206 S Esperanza Ave A

3206 South Esperanza Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3206 South Esperanza Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Duplex in Palma Ceia with a Private Yard - Property Id: 165698

This newly renovated property is tucked away in one of the best family-oriented neighborhoods of Tampa. On the inside, it looks like a modern apartment with a beautiful kitchen, two bedrooms, and a spacious bathroom. In the back, you'll have a private, fenced-in backyard, which is great for small pets.

- New stainless steel appliances
- New luxury vinyl flooring in bedrooms
- Beautiful granite countertop and backsplash
- Private fenced backyard
- Dedicated parking spaces in driveway port
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Brand new fans and other improvements
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165698p
Property Id 165698

(RLNE5214433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A have any available units?
3206 S Esperanza Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A have?
Some of 3206 S Esperanza Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 S Esperanza Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
3206 S Esperanza Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 S Esperanza Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 S Esperanza Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 3206 S Esperanza Ave A offers parking.
Does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 S Esperanza Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A have a pool?
No, 3206 S Esperanza Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A have accessible units?
No, 3206 S Esperanza Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 S Esperanza Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 S Esperanza Ave A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College