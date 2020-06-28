3206 Bay Club Cir

Amenities

APPLICATION IN PROCESS - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a 1 car garage for rent in the gated Island Club at Rocky Point community. This cozy 1 bedroom condo has been tastefully decorated and features laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout, large 1 car garage, and a screened-in balcony. Relax by the water at the beautiful community pool. Rent includes cable and internet. The Island Club at Rocky Point community conveniently located on Rocky Pointe minutes from Tampa International, shopping, dining, and award winning Florida beaches. Schedule your private viewing today!