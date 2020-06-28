All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

3206 Bay Club Cir

3206 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
APPLICATION IN PROCESS - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a 1 car garage for rent in the gated Island Club at Rocky Point community. This cozy 1 bedroom condo has been tastefully decorated and features laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout, large 1 car garage, and a screened-in balcony. Relax by the water at the beautiful community pool. Rent includes cable and internet. The Island Club at Rocky Point community conveniently located on Rocky Pointe minutes from Tampa International, shopping, dining, and award winning Florida beaches. Schedule your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Bay Club Cir have any available units?
3206 Bay Club Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Bay Club Cir have?
Some of 3206 Bay Club Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Bay Club Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Bay Club Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Bay Club Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Bay Club Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3206 Bay Club Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Bay Club Cir offers parking.
Does 3206 Bay Club Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Bay Club Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Bay Club Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Bay Club Cir has a pool.
Does 3206 Bay Club Cir have accessible units?
No, 3206 Bay Club Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Bay Club Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Bay Club Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
