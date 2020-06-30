All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3201 West Rogers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3201 West Rogers Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

3201 West Rogers Avenue

3201 West Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3201 West Rogers Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SOUTH TAMPA RANCH AVAILABLE MID NOVEMBER Located in Ballast Pointe and south of Gandy, this uniquely designed ranch-styled property boasts 1729 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a large second floor master suite and large private backyard. Be greeted by the wide open contemporary-styled floor plan and beautiful porcelain tiled floors. The kitchen has all the updates everyone would like including bright cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The bathrooms have all also been updated. This really nice home is located just a few minutes from MacDill Airforce Base and many other amenities including dining and shopping. Contact us today for additional information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 West Rogers Avenue have any available units?
3201 West Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 West Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 3201 West Rogers Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 West Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 West Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 West Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 West Rogers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3201 West Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 3201 West Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3201 West Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 West Rogers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 West Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 West Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 West Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 West Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 West Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 West Rogers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College