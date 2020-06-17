All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:08 AM

3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE

3144 Toscana Circle · (813) 286-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3144 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Turn Key, Semi-Furnished(Optional), TWO-STORY, TW0-CAR garage townhome is located in the desirable Ballast Point neighborhood and has been meticulously maintained. Relax with a glass of wine on one of the TWO PATIOS, both overlook the tranquil pond. This elegant and bright open concept floor plan feels more like a single family home. You'll notice welcoming front porch, crown molding, plantation shutters,gleaming WOOD FLOORS downstairs, a spacious living room, formal dining room, downstairs half bath, distinctive archways, high ceilings, abundant windows & neutral décor! The kitchen includes GRANITE countertop, upgraded custom Maple cabinetry, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms and walk-in laundry room with storage shelving. Note the hardwood floors continue on the steps, down the hallway. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, a private screened in terrace facing the pond and pool as well as en-suite bath with dual sinks. Brand New AC!!!Rent includes water, trash, once a month cleaning service, beautifully landscaped grounds, pool, fenced dog run area and plenty of guest parking. From the moment you enter the neighborhood, you will be impressed with the style & appeal! Close proximity to Downtown Tampa, UT, Davis Island, MacDill AFB and South Tampa shopping, restaurants, entertainment & more! A short 1 mile walk to Ballast Point Park & Pier, Tampa Yacht Club and Bayshore Blvd. Call Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE have any available units?
3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
