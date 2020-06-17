3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE

Amenities

Turn Key, Semi-Furnished(Optional), TWO-STORY, TW0-CAR garage townhome is located in the desirable Ballast Point neighborhood and has been meticulously maintained. Relax with a glass of wine on one of the TWO PATIOS, both overlook the tranquil pond. This elegant and bright open concept floor plan feels more like a single family home. You'll notice welcoming front porch, crown molding, plantation shutters,gleaming WOOD FLOORS downstairs, a spacious living room, formal dining room, downstairs half bath, distinctive archways, high ceilings, abundant windows & neutral décor! The kitchen includes GRANITE countertop, upgraded custom Maple cabinetry, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms and walk-in laundry room with storage shelving. Note the hardwood floors continue on the steps, down the hallway. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, a private screened in terrace facing the pond and pool as well as en-suite bath with dual sinks. Brand New AC!!!Rent includes water, trash, once a month cleaning service, beautifully landscaped grounds, pool, fenced dog run area and plenty of guest parking. From the moment you enter the neighborhood, you will be impressed with the style & appeal! Close proximity to Downtown Tampa, UT, Davis Island, MacDill AFB and South Tampa shopping, restaurants, entertainment & more! A short 1 mile walk to Ballast Point Park & Pier, Tampa Yacht Club and Bayshore Blvd. Call Today!!