Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming bungalow with woood floors, Three bedrooms Two baths plus a dem, remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and quartz counters, open rear patio area is it’s own oasis, plenty of yard space, cicorcular drive plus driveway. One car garage contains laundry and plenty of storage for bikes. top schools, walk to eateries, bayshore Blvd. Great Palma Ceia location. Don’t miss this hard to find rental in the heart of South Tampa.