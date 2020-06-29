All apartments in Tampa
311 East Broad Street

311 East Broad Street
Location

311 East Broad Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
Available Now! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,408 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, and offers community pool and basketball courts. Large covered front porch greets you as you enter this spacious home. Great floorplan; living room and master suite at the front and a combined Kitchen/Dining area leading to the other 3 bedrooms. The kitchen includes wood cabinets and breakfast bar. Appliances are side-by-side refrigerator, glass range, dishwasher and microwave. Just off the kitchen is an oversized back yard. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with tub/shower combo. This home has ceramic tile flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 East Broad Street have any available units?
311 East Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 East Broad Street have?
Some of 311 East Broad Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 East Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 East Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 East Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 East Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 East Broad Street offer parking?
No, 311 East Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 East Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 East Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 East Broad Street have a pool?
Yes, 311 East Broad Street has a pool.
Does 311 East Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 311 East Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 East Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 East Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
