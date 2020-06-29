311 East Broad Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool

See the Video Property Tour



Available Now! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,408 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, and offers community pool and basketball courts. Large covered front porch greets you as you enter this spacious home. Great floorplan; living room and master suite at the front and a combined Kitchen/Dining area leading to the other 3 bedrooms. The kitchen includes wood cabinets and breakfast bar. Appliances are side-by-side refrigerator, glass range, dishwasher and microwave. Just off the kitchen is an oversized back yard. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with tub/shower combo. This home has ceramic tile flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



