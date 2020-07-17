All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE

3106 Toscana Circle · (813) 505-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3106 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Welcome to the Villas of Toscana in the Ballast Point neighborhood of South Tampa. Mediterranean style townhome community with a community pool and fenced dog-friendly area. As you enter into your home, you'll notice the full bedroom and updated deck patio. The second floor invites you to the living area, french doors opening up to a newly tiled balcony, dining, and naturally lit kitchen. Two bedrooms complete with en-suite bathrooms are on the third floor. The Master bedroom features an oversized dual sink vanity and plenty of storage with one walk-in closet. The third room can be used as an office, bedroom, game room, etc.. A small back porch for relaxing and grilling is located off the first floor. There’s a community pool overlooking the peaceful pond. Pets are OK with some restrictions. This home also includes a brand new energy efficient in-unit Washer and Dryer. Parking is no problem here. The home boasts a one car attached garage, one parking space in front of the garage, and guest parking is also available. Water, trash, sewer, and exterior grounds maintenance are included. Living here, you're located only 1-mile from Beautiful Bayshore BLVD, Ballast Point Park, and Tampa Yacht & Country Club. MacDill Air Force Base is a short 8-minute drive. Publix, Target, and cute restaurants are all very close too. Welcome home to South Tampa! Available for move-in TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE have any available units?
3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity