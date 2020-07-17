3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Welcome to the Villas of Toscana in the Ballast Point neighborhood of South Tampa. Mediterranean style townhome community with a community pool and fenced dog-friendly area. As you enter into your home, you'll notice the full bedroom and updated deck patio. The second floor invites you to the living area, french doors opening up to a newly tiled balcony, dining, and naturally lit kitchen. Two bedrooms complete with en-suite bathrooms are on the third floor. The Master bedroom features an oversized dual sink vanity and plenty of storage with one walk-in closet. The third room can be used as an office, bedroom, game room, etc.. A small back porch for relaxing and grilling is located off the first floor. There’s a community pool overlooking the peaceful pond. Pets are OK with some restrictions. This home also includes a brand new energy efficient in-unit Washer and Dryer. Parking is no problem here. The home boasts a one car attached garage, one parking space in front of the garage, and guest parking is also available. Water, trash, sewer, and exterior grounds maintenance are included. Living here, you're located only 1-mile from Beautiful Bayshore BLVD, Ballast Point Park, and Tampa Yacht & Country Club. MacDill Air Force Base is a short 8-minute drive. Publix, Target, and cute restaurants are all very close too. Welcome home to South Tampa! Available for move-in TODAY!