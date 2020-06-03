3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE

Amenities

Welcome to the Villas of Toscana in the Ballast Point neighborhood of South Tampa. This is a Mediterranean style townhome community with a community pool and fenced dog-friendly area. As you enter into your home, you'll notice the updated ceramic tiles that lead you into a full bedroom and updated bathroom. The entire home has been freshly painted [New Pictures Coming Soon]. The kitchen and master bathroom cabinets are being updated [New Pictures Soon]. This living area, dining, and open kitchen are located on the second floor. Two bedrooms complete with en-suite bathrooms are on the third floor. The Master bedroom features an oversized dual sink vanity and plenty of storage with two walk-in closets. The third room can be used as an office, bedroom, game room, etc.. A small back porch for relaxing and grilling is located off the first floor. There’s a community pool overlooking the peaceful pond. Pets are OK with some restrictions. There is an in-unit Washer and Dryer included. The home includes the use of the one car attached garage, one parking space in front of the garage, and guest parking is also available. Water, trash, sewer, and exterior grounds maintenance are included. Living here, you're located only 1-mile from Bayshore BLVD, Ballast Point Park, and Tampa Yacht & Country Club. MacDill Air Force Base is a short 8-minute drive. Publix, Target, and various restaurants are all very close as well. Welcome home to South Tampa. Available for move-in by May 11th.