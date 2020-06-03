All apartments in Tampa
3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE

3105 Toscana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Welcome to the Villas of Toscana in the Ballast Point neighborhood of South Tampa. This is a Mediterranean style townhome community with a community pool and fenced dog-friendly area. As you enter into your home, you'll notice the updated ceramic tiles that lead you into a full bedroom and updated bathroom. The entire home has been freshly painted [New Pictures Coming Soon]. The kitchen and master bathroom cabinets are being updated [New Pictures Soon]. This living area, dining, and open kitchen are located on the second floor. Two bedrooms complete with en-suite bathrooms are on the third floor. The Master bedroom features an oversized dual sink vanity and plenty of storage with two walk-in closets. The third room can be used as an office, bedroom, game room, etc.. A small back porch for relaxing and grilling is located off the first floor. There’s a community pool overlooking the peaceful pond. Pets are OK with some restrictions. There is an in-unit Washer and Dryer included. The home includes the use of the one car attached garage, one parking space in front of the garage, and guest parking is also available. Water, trash, sewer, and exterior grounds maintenance are included. Living here, you're located only 1-mile from Bayshore BLVD, Ballast Point Park, and Tampa Yacht & Country Club. MacDill Air Force Base is a short 8-minute drive. Publix, Target, and various restaurants are all very close as well. Welcome home to South Tampa. Available for move-in by May 11th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE have any available units?
3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 TOSCANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
