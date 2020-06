Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home to this 3 bed/2 bath bungalow close to Historic Ybor City and convenient to I-4 and downtown. Home has been COMPLETE REMODEL! The kitchen has plenty of room to move around and has a large window to let in the natural light. The inside laundry room is conveniently located right off the kitchen. The backyard is fenced and has nice shade. Call to schedule for your showing today!