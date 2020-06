Amenities

WOW!! Available is a very nice large 5 bedroom 2 bathroom. Beautiful big house with lots of square footage and big front yard for you and your family! Schedule your showing today at your most convenient time. It is freshly painted. Tenants pay all the utilities. Laundry room with free washer and dryer. Pets are allowed . EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website! Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.