Last updated October 16 2019 at 12:06 PM

304 East Chelsea Street

304 East Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,305, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,305, Available 10/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 East Chelsea Street have any available units?
304 East Chelsea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 304 East Chelsea Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 East Chelsea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 East Chelsea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 East Chelsea Street is pet friendly.
Does 304 East Chelsea Street offer parking?
No, 304 East Chelsea Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 East Chelsea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 East Chelsea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 East Chelsea Street have a pool?
No, 304 East Chelsea Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 East Chelsea Street have accessible units?
No, 304 East Chelsea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 East Chelsea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 East Chelsea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 East Chelsea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 East Chelsea Street does not have units with air conditioning.

