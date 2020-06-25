All apartments in Tampa
Location

302 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Properties for sale 302 and 304 . Live in one rent the other. Ideal for family compound. This property has many future opportunities centrally located near shopping, restaurants, public transit, interstates. Purchase both homes for new reduced price or purchase individually. Please call Realtor for pricing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 West Sligh Avenue have any available units?
302 West Sligh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 302 West Sligh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 West Sligh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 West Sligh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 West Sligh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 302 West Sligh Avenue offer parking?
No, 302 West Sligh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 302 West Sligh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 West Sligh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 West Sligh Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 West Sligh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 West Sligh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 West Sligh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 West Sligh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 West Sligh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 West Sligh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 West Sligh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
