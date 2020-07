3014 E FLORA STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

*** SOLID BLOCK 3 BED 1 BATH RENTAL PROPERTY *** RECENTLY UPDATED NICE & CLEAN *** TILED FLOORS FRESH PAINT INSIDE *** HIGH CEILINGS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS WITH NEW WOOD FLOORS *** NEWER CENTRAL HEATING & AIR SYSTEM AND WASHER / DRYER HOOK UPS *** GREAT LOCATION *** $1100 MONTHLY RENT *** $2200 MOVES YOU IN ( FIRST & SECURITY ) *** IF YOU DECIDE TO APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY THERE IS A $75 NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE ... WE CHECK CREDIT, REFERENCES, PREVIOUS LANDLORD AND VERIFY EMPLOYMENT.