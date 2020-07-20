All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3012 W Meadow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3012 W Meadow St
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

3012 W Meadow St

3012 West Meadow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3012 West Meadow Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Tampa near the base. Master bedroom is large with remodeled bath. Large utility room located right outside the kitchen door has washer and dryer hookups. Home has two large oak trees in front yard providing plenty of shade. Fenced back yard has newer good size wooden shed. The house is located on a quiet Cul de Sac street less than a half mile from the air force base and 2 blocks to lovely Gadsden Park which has jogging and bike trails, dog park, playground, picnic shelters and grills, baseball fields, canoe launch, pier and restrooms. The property has easy quick access to downtown Tampa via beautiful Bayshore Blvd or St. Petersburg via Gandy Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment (SoHo District) and everything South Tampa has to offer. Application fee $55. Background and credit check required (600 min score required for all adults- no exceptions). If you can move in by June 1st, rent reduced to $1350 per month. Military discount $25 (must be Active) with quick move in. Rental open house Friday May 24th from 12:30-2:30pm.

(RLNE4225567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 W Meadow St have any available units?
3012 W Meadow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 W Meadow St have?
Some of 3012 W Meadow St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 W Meadow St currently offering any rent specials?
3012 W Meadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 W Meadow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 W Meadow St is pet friendly.
Does 3012 W Meadow St offer parking?
No, 3012 W Meadow St does not offer parking.
Does 3012 W Meadow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 W Meadow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 W Meadow St have a pool?
No, 3012 W Meadow St does not have a pool.
Does 3012 W Meadow St have accessible units?
No, 3012 W Meadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 W Meadow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 W Meadow St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College