3012 W Meadow St

Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Tampa near the base. Master bedroom is large with remodeled bath. Large utility room located right outside the kitchen door has washer and dryer hookups. Home has two large oak trees in front yard providing plenty of shade. Fenced back yard has newer good size wooden shed. The house is located on a quiet Cul de Sac street less than a half mile from the air force base and 2 blocks to lovely Gadsden Park which has jogging and bike trails, dog park, playground, picnic shelters and grills, baseball fields, canoe launch, pier and restrooms. The property has easy quick access to downtown Tampa via beautiful Bayshore Blvd or St. Petersburg via Gandy Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment (SoHo District) and everything South Tampa has to offer. Application fee $55. Background and credit check required (600 min score required for all adults- no exceptions). If you can move in by June 1st, rent reduced to $1350 per month. Military discount $25 (must be Active) with quick move in. Rental open house Friday May 24th from 12:30-2:30pm.



(RLNE4225567)