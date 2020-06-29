All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive

2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive - Beautiful Gated townhouse with a view. Welcome to Bayshore Pointe. This 3 bedroom 2/2 bath with a bonus room overlooks a pond. As you enter the foyer, you will notice a split staircase that takes you to the bonus room with a half bath. The room can be used as study or family room. On the 2nd floor is the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The rooms have generous windows allowing the sunlight to flow throughout the home. French doors take you to the shaded deck with a custom awning and side panels, giving privacy and energy savings. The 3rd floor leads to the bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks the pond. The community is a paradise full of amenities: heated pool, volleyball, basketball courts, tennis courts and a private pier on the bay for residents use. Military Discounts available to active members...

(RLNE5587615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive have any available units?
2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive have?
Some of 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College