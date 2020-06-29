Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court volleyball court

2964 Bayshore Pointe Drive - Beautiful Gated townhouse with a view. Welcome to Bayshore Pointe. This 3 bedroom 2/2 bath with a bonus room overlooks a pond. As you enter the foyer, you will notice a split staircase that takes you to the bonus room with a half bath. The room can be used as study or family room. On the 2nd floor is the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The rooms have generous windows allowing the sunlight to flow throughout the home. French doors take you to the shaded deck with a custom awning and side panels, giving privacy and energy savings. The 3rd floor leads to the bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks the pond. The community is a paradise full of amenities: heated pool, volleyball, basketball courts, tennis courts and a private pier on the bay for residents use. Military Discounts available to active members...



