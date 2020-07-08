All apartments in Tampa
2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE

2924 West Knights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2924 West Knights Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home perfect for large family. The Kitchen is a home chef's dream with gas 6 burner range and large island. The large master suite includes an abundance of closet space and two separate rooms perfect for workout room, study, storage, walk in closet space of nursery. The master bath has morning kitchen area, large shower, jetted garden tub and beautiful marble. All but one of the bedrooms have on suite bathrooms. The formal dining and living room are perfect for entertaining and there is a separate office/den, as well as a media room. There is a separate apartment over the two car garage for guest or mother-in-law suite, with kitchenette equipped with fridge and sink. The exterior features a front gated patio and a large center patio for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
