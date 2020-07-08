2924 W KNIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Beautiful home perfect for large family. The Kitchen is a home chef's dream with gas 6 burner range and large island. The large master suite includes an abundance of closet space and two separate rooms perfect for workout room, study, storage, walk in closet space of nursery. The master bath has morning kitchen area, large shower, jetted garden tub and beautiful marble. All but one of the bedrooms have on suite bathrooms. The formal dining and living room are perfect for entertaining and there is a separate office/den, as well as a media room. There is a separate apartment over the two car garage for guest or mother-in-law suite, with kitchenette equipped with fridge and sink. The exterior features a front gated patio and a large center patio for entertaining.