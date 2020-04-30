2923 W Santiago St

Amenities
Awesome Location! 2Bed /1.5 Bath Townhouse - Tampa - This townhouse is only one block off of Bayshore with waterview 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome.
Nice brick patio with privacy fence.
Carport parking in the rear.
Living & Dining Room combo.
Kitchen features all updated cabinets, GRANITE countertops, and stainless steel appliances!!
Both bedrooms feature wood floors...walk in closet, his & her vanities in master bath.
A lot of nice touches throughout, mirrors and paddle fans, small townhome community (11) units total with waterview.
(RLNE2313153)