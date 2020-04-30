2923 W Santiago St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Awesome Location! 2Bed /1.5 Bath Townhouse - Tampa - This townhouse is only one block off of Bayshore with waterview 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome.



Nice brick patio with privacy fence.



Carport parking in the rear.



Living & Dining Room combo.



Kitchen features all updated cabinets, GRANITE countertops, and stainless steel appliances!!



Both bedrooms feature wood floors...walk in closet, his & her vanities in master bath.



A lot of nice touches throughout, mirrors and paddle fans, small townhome community (11) units total with waterview.



(RLNE2313153)