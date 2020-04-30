All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2923 W Santiago St

2923 West Santiago Street · (813) 484-3001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2923 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL 33629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2923 W Santiago St · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Awesome Location! 2Bed /1.5 Bath Townhouse - Tampa - This townhouse is only one block off of Bayshore with waterview 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome.

Nice brick patio with privacy fence.

Carport parking in the rear.

Living & Dining Room combo.

Kitchen features all updated cabinets, GRANITE countertops, and stainless steel appliances!!

Both bedrooms feature wood floors...walk in closet, his & her vanities in master bath.

A lot of nice touches throughout, mirrors and paddle fans, small townhome community (11) units total with waterview.

(RLNE2313153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 W Santiago St have any available units?
2923 W Santiago St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 W Santiago St have?
Some of 2923 W Santiago St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 W Santiago St currently offering any rent specials?
2923 W Santiago St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 W Santiago St pet-friendly?
No, 2923 W Santiago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2923 W Santiago St offer parking?
Yes, 2923 W Santiago St does offer parking.
Does 2923 W Santiago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 W Santiago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 W Santiago St have a pool?
No, 2923 W Santiago St does not have a pool.
Does 2923 W Santiago St have accessible units?
No, 2923 W Santiago St does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 W Santiago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 W Santiago St does not have units with dishwashers.
