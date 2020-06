Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Rarely available 2 story townhome just steps from Bayshore Blvd! This 2 bed/1.5 bath residence offers both privacy and an abundance of natural light. Additional features include: private patio, tile & wood floors, covered parking, and an open kitchen with granite counter tops. Enjoy living in close proximity to South Tampa’s best shops, restaurants, fitness studios, and more!