2909 W Winthrop Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Tampa 3bed/2bath home right across the street from A+ Ballast Point Elementary and only 2 blocks from Bayshore and Ballast Point Park. This single-family home has an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom completed within master bath. The tasteful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is at the heart of this home that overlooks the dining and living rooms. Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in your tropical oasis with double French doors that open to a covered patio area. Lawn care included in the rent. Home interior will be repainted with a neutral color. This area is one of the fastest growing in Tampa Bay with convenience to Downtown Tampa and thriving St. Petersburg. New shopping and dining options line Gandy with the highly regarded Westshore Marina district an additional attraction. Available 03/03/2020.