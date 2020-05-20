All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

2909 W Winthrop Rd

2909 Winthrop Road · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Winthrop Road, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Tampa 3bed/2bath home right across the street from A+ Ballast Point Elementary and only 2 blocks from Bayshore and Ballast Point Park. This single-family home has an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom completed within master bath. The tasteful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is at the heart of this home that overlooks the dining and living rooms. Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in your tropical oasis with double French doors that open to a covered patio area. Lawn care included in the rent. Home interior will be repainted with a neutral color. This area is one of the fastest growing in Tampa Bay with convenience to Downtown Tampa and thriving St. Petersburg. New shopping and dining options line Gandy with the highly regarded Westshore Marina district an additional attraction. Available 03/03/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 W Winthrop Rd have any available units?
2909 W Winthrop Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 W Winthrop Rd have?
Some of 2909 W Winthrop Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 W Winthrop Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2909 W Winthrop Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 W Winthrop Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 W Winthrop Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2909 W Winthrop Rd offer parking?
No, 2909 W Winthrop Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2909 W Winthrop Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 W Winthrop Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 W Winthrop Rd have a pool?
No, 2909 W Winthrop Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2909 W Winthrop Rd have accessible units?
No, 2909 W Winthrop Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 W Winthrop Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 W Winthrop Rd has units with dishwashers.
