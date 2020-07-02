2907 W STOVALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-in ready now with community pool! Get your Bayshore walks and exercising in just outside the front door... three stories of Bayshore views too with this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2-car garage condo! Double doors introduce a vaulted foyer to the living room with French doors and full length balcony. Massive kitchen with eat-in area, formal dining room and main floor office. Downstairs bedroom and bath open to the terrace. Master suite on the third floor features a huge walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and plenty of vanity space. Additional guest bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom as well. Attached 2-car garage. Stovall Commons is an intimate 6-unit community overlooking Bayshore with its own pool and surrounded by everything you want in South Tampa. Flexible leasing terms too!