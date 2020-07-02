All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

2907 W STOVALL STREET

2907 West Stovall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2907 West Stovall Street, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready now with community pool! Get your Bayshore walks and exercising in just outside the front door... three stories of Bayshore views too with this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2-car garage condo! Double doors introduce a vaulted foyer to the living room with French doors and full length balcony. Massive kitchen with eat-in area, formal dining room and main floor office. Downstairs bedroom and bath open to the terrace. Master suite on the third floor features a huge walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and plenty of vanity space. Additional guest bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom as well. Attached 2-car garage. Stovall Commons is an intimate 6-unit community overlooking Bayshore with its own pool and surrounded by everything you want in South Tampa. Flexible leasing terms too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 W STOVALL STREET have any available units?
2907 W STOVALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 W STOVALL STREET have?
Some of 2907 W STOVALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 W STOVALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2907 W STOVALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 W STOVALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2907 W STOVALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2907 W STOVALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2907 W STOVALL STREET offers parking.
Does 2907 W STOVALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 W STOVALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 W STOVALL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2907 W STOVALL STREET has a pool.
Does 2907 W STOVALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2907 W STOVALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 W STOVALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 W STOVALL STREET has units with dishwashers.

