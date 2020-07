Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in this beautiful South Tampa gated community. This home is technically a townhome but feels like a single family home. It boasts a very usable open floorplan with large bedrooms and massive storage everywhere! Want privacy, go to your screen in the backyard patio, and just listen to the bird's chirp, or go fishing off of the private community dock. Bayshore Trails is a hidden gem that you have to come to see for yourself.