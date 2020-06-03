All apartments in Tampa
2814 W Price Ave

2814 West Price Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2814 West Price Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

Great 4BR/2BA South Tampa home with Large fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Quaint 4BR/2BA home in South Tampa south of Gandy Blvd. Home features wood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring. Enter into the living room with sliding door to a large open side patio. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Access two large guest rooms from the kitchen. Additional guest room and guest bath located off down corridor off living room. At the end of the corridor there is a large master bedroom with sliding doors to the back open deck. Large fenced backyard features open deck and and access to the large separately fenced open side patio with concrete floor. Great location close to MacDill AFB, Bayshore Blvd and Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1747054?accessKey=5e9d

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5712486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 W Price Ave have any available units?
2814 W Price Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 W Price Ave have?
Some of 2814 W Price Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 W Price Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2814 W Price Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 W Price Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 W Price Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2814 W Price Ave offer parking?
No, 2814 W Price Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2814 W Price Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 W Price Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 W Price Ave have a pool?
No, 2814 W Price Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2814 W Price Ave have accessible units?
No, 2814 W Price Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 W Price Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 W Price Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

