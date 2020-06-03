2814 W Price Ave

Amenities

Great 4BR/2BA South Tampa home with Large fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Quaint 4BR/2BA home in South Tampa south of Gandy Blvd. Home features wood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring. Enter into the living room with sliding door to a large open side patio. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Access two large guest rooms from the kitchen. Additional guest room and guest bath located off down corridor off living room. At the end of the corridor there is a large master bedroom with sliding doors to the back open deck. Large fenced backyard features open deck and and access to the large separately fenced open side patio with concrete floor. Great location close to MacDill AFB, Bayshore Blvd and Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1747054?accessKey=5e9d



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



