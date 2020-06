2808 W PAXTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

WALK TO BAY SHORE!!!! JUST MINUTES TO EVERYTHING S. TAMPA HAS TO OFFER, THIS 2 STORY, CONTEMPORARY HOME BOASTS OVER 2700 SF & IS NESTLED ON A QUIET, TREE LINED STREET JUST STEPS TO BALLAST POINT ELEMENTARY. HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE WOOD FLOORS, OVERSIZED WINDOWS & FRENCH DOORS FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, VOLUME CEILINGS WITH CROWN MOLDING, CHERRY CABINETRY, NEUTRAL, 12" CERAMIC TILE IN WET AREAS & UPGRADED CARPET, CEILING FANS, LIGHT & PLUMBING FIXTURES ALONG WITH A CUSTOM WIRING/LIGHTING PACKAGE. 1ST FLOOR FEATURES AN OPEN, 2 STORY FOYER ACCENTED WITH 9 CANDLE CHANDELIER THAT FLOWS INTO A COMBO KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM (14.9X19.7/12.9X9.0) AND MAMMOTH GREAT ROOM (21.3X20.5) THAT CAN ALSO SERVE AS A COMBINATION LIVING/DINING ROOM ALONG WITH HALF-BATH FOR GUESTS. FRENCH DOORS IN BOTH ROOMS LEAD TO A FENCED, OAK SHADED BACKYARD WITH PARTIALLY COVERED BRICK PAVERED DECK. STEP-SAVER KITCHEN WITH GENEROUS GRANITE COUNTERTOP SPACE & 2 PANTRIES ARE A COOK'S DELIGHT WITH UPGRADED STAINLESS APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD/GLASS FRONT CABINETS WITH ADJUSTABLE SHELVES & FINISHED IN MATCHING CROWN MOLDING & GRANITE TOPPED 11' LONG BREAKFAST BAR. MASTER SUITE (21.5X15.2) APPOINTMENTS INCLUDE WOOD FLOORS, FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A 7X16 OPEN BALCONY, (11.2X6.2) WALK-IN CLOSET & WHIRLPOOL GARDEN TUB WITH SEPARATE, EXTENDED STEP-IN SHOWER & DOULBE VANITY. SECONDARY BEDROOMS EACH FEATURE WALK-IN CLOSETS, CEILING FANS, NEUTRAL CARPET & DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM #2. ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE.