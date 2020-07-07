All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2804 West Nassau Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2804 West Nassau Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

2804 West Nassau Street

2804 West Nassau Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2804 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 West Nassau Street have any available units?
2804 West Nassau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2804 West Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
2804 West Nassau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 West Nassau Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 West Nassau Street is pet friendly.
Does 2804 West Nassau Street offer parking?
No, 2804 West Nassau Street does not offer parking.
Does 2804 West Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 West Nassau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 West Nassau Street have a pool?
Yes, 2804 West Nassau Street has a pool.
Does 2804 West Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 2804 West Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 West Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 West Nassau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 West Nassau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 West Nassau Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College