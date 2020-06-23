2801 N. 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming historic bungalow just steps from Historic Ybor City. Walk to 7th Ave and all that it has to offer, dining, shopping and more. Home has Three full bedrooms, one bath, laundry room, high ceilings, front and back porch decks, and a fully fenced in back yard with high security roll away fence. This rare find wont last. Call Roberto 813-857-0303



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4547481)