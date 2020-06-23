All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2801 N. 16th Street

2801 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 North 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming historic bungalow just steps from Historic Ybor City! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming historic bungalow just steps from Historic Ybor City. Walk to 7th Ave and all that it has to offer, dining, shopping and more. Home has Three full bedrooms, one bath, laundry room, high ceilings, front and back porch decks, and a fully fenced in back yard with high security roll away fence. This rare find wont last. Call Roberto 813-857-0303

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4547481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 N. 16th Street have any available units?
2801 N. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 N. 16th Street have?
Some of 2801 N. 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 N. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2801 N. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 N. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 N. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2801 N. 16th Street offer parking?
No, 2801 N. 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2801 N. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 N. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 N. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2801 N. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2801 N. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2801 N. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 N. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 N. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
