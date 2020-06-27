All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE

2722 North Myrtle Avenue
Location

2722 North Myrtle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath stately home is located in the highly desirable Riverside/ Tampa Heights neighborhood. Upon your arrival to this residence you first notice the beautiful brick porch which expands across the front with its four grand columns. 10' ceilings make every room feel spacious and comfortable throughout the 3,138 square feet of living space. The spacious eat-in kitchen is complete with wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Upgrades include crown molding, a gorgeous bar for entertainment, open floor plan, wrought iron stairway, new interior paint, carpet and light fixtures. A brick patio, artificial turf and vinyl fencing complete the rear yard. Oversized garage entry is located on the side of the home. Come experience all the buzz of this wonderful area that is close to Armature Works, Ulele, Tampa Riverwalk and Waterworks Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE have any available units?
2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 N MYRTLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
