2710 West Gray Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This South Tampa beauty boasts expresso-colored flooring, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a media center wire for surround sound. The gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, large island with wine refrigerator, and granite counter-tops. The over-sized master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.