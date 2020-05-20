All apartments in Tampa
2710 West Gray Street
2710 West Gray Street

2710 West Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

2710 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This South Tampa beauty boasts expresso-colored flooring, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a media center wire for surround sound. The gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, large island with wine refrigerator, and granite counter-tops. The over-sized master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 West Gray Street have any available units?
2710 West Gray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 West Gray Street have?
Some of 2710 West Gray Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 West Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 West Gray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 West Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 West Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 2710 West Gray Street offer parking?
No, 2710 West Gray Street does not offer parking.
Does 2710 West Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 West Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 West Gray Street have a pool?
No, 2710 West Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 West Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 West Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 West Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 West Gray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
