All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A

2705 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2705 East 23rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ybor City! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
FOR QUESTIONS CALL ROBERTO @813-857-0303

Beautifully renovated 3 bedromm 2 bath home with granite in kitchen area and baths, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances,porcelain tile throughout, 13 ft. vaulted ceilings. NEW AC, NEW ROOF in 2014, NEW WATER HEATER, single car garage with opener, fenced in backyard with new white fencing. Home is ready for immediate move in.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1166995?accessKey=5a08

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4733236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A have any available units?
2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A have?
Some of 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College