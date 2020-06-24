2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ybor City! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

FOR QUESTIONS CALL ROBERTO @813-857-0303



Beautifully renovated 3 bedromm 2 bath home with granite in kitchen area and baths, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances,porcelain tile throughout, 13 ft. vaulted ceilings. NEW AC, NEW ROOF in 2014, NEW WATER HEATER, single car garage with opener, fenced in backyard with new white fencing. Home is ready for immediate move in.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1166995?accessKey=5a08



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



