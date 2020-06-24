All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2702 E 19th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2702 E 19th Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2702 E 19th Ave

2702 East 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2702 East 19th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available Now! - This is a spacious 3 bed /2 bath bungalow for rent located in East Tampa. The kitchen features nice updated cabinets, countertops and appliances. There is vinyl wood flooring in the living/dining area, Florida room, kitchen, full bathroom & laundry room. Other features are carpets in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups with a beautiful, sunny Florida room in the front and a covered front porch for relaxing. Minutes away from Ybor City, downtown Tampa, Channelside. Call today to schedule your showing and make this your new home tomorrow!

Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

(RLNE4544782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 E 19th Ave have any available units?
2702 E 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 E 19th Ave have?
Some of 2702 E 19th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 E 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2702 E 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 E 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 E 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2702 E 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 2702 E 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2702 E 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 E 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 E 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 2702 E 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2702 E 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2702 E 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 E 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 E 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College