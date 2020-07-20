All apartments in Tampa
2693 Espana Court - 1
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

2693 Espana Court - 1

2693 Espana Court · No Longer Available
Location

2693 Espana Court, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Welcome to Espana Court! This charming Spanish-style townhome in one of the best neighborhoods Tampa has to offer: the famed SoHo! When you live here, you live walking distance from all the best restaurants, nightlife, shopping centers, and more. You're also walking distance from Howard Avenue! Once inside, you'll fall in love with the spacious floor plan, high ceilings--perfect for cooling off during hot, Florida days--covered balcony, hardwood floors and stairs, and the gorgeous kitchen! This unit has three stories, with a huge garage, a foyer, a bonus, spare room that can be converted to an office or den, and a master suite on the top floor! From the new stainless steel appliances to the granite counter tops, you'll never want to order take out again. Invite friends over for dinner parties; you'll have plenty of space to entertain! all bedrooms feature walk in closets, the master bedroom has separate closets and sinks, and a bathtub you'll never want to get out of. Come see for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 Espana Court - 1 have any available units?
2693 Espana Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2693 Espana Court - 1 have?
Some of 2693 Espana Court - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2693 Espana Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2693 Espana Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 Espana Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2693 Espana Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2693 Espana Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2693 Espana Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 2693 Espana Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2693 Espana Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 Espana Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 2693 Espana Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2693 Espana Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2693 Espana Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 Espana Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2693 Espana Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
