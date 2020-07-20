2693 Espana Court - 1

Amenities

Welcome to Espana Court! This charming Spanish-style townhome in one of the best neighborhoods Tampa has to offer: the famed SoHo! When you live here, you live walking distance from all the best restaurants, nightlife, shopping centers, and more. You're also walking distance from Howard Avenue! Once inside, you'll fall in love with the spacious floor plan, high ceilings--perfect for cooling off during hot, Florida days--covered balcony, hardwood floors and stairs, and the gorgeous kitchen! This unit has three stories, with a huge garage, a foyer, a bonus, spare room that can be converted to an office or den, and a master suite on the top floor! From the new stainless steel appliances to the granite counter tops, you'll never want to order take out again. Invite friends over for dinner parties; you'll have plenty of space to entertain! all bedrooms feature walk in closets, the master bedroom has separate closets and sinks, and a bathtub you'll never want to get out of. Come see for yourself today!