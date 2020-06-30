2622 E 109th Ave.

Amenities
Charming 3/1 house near USF!!! - Call today to schedule appointment 813-321-0166!!!
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house has updated tile flooring throughout, fresh interior paint, beautiful lighting in the living room, and kitchen appliances are included. There is a 1-car carport, a fenced yard, and shed in the backyard. Conveniently located near I-275, blocks from USF, Adventure Island, Busch Gardens, and the mall. Call today, this home won't last!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE5226566)