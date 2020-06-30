All apartments in Tampa
2622 E 109th Ave.
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

2622 E 109th Ave

2622 East 109th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2622 East 109th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
Charming 3/1 house near USF!!! - Call today to schedule appointment 813-321-0166!!!
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house has updated tile flooring throughout, fresh interior paint, beautiful lighting in the living room, and kitchen appliances are included. There is a 1-car carport, a fenced yard, and shed in the backyard. Conveniently located near I-275, blocks from USF, Adventure Island, Busch Gardens, and the mall. Call today, this home won't last!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5226566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

