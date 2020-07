Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath in downtown Tampa is walking distance to downtown bar/ restaurant district. This property has shared small rear yard and on site coin operated washer / dryer. The rent is $825 a month with first month and security deposit (equal to 2 months rent) due at move in. Trash and water are included in the rent with electric being the tenants responsibility. There is a $50 back ground check fee per person moving in over 18.