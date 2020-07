Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities

4BR 2 Full Bath Single Family Home in Tampa!! Will large bedrooms and updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets and master bedrooms suite with master bath!! Large closets in all the bedrooms!! Updated Bathrooms and Floor Coverings. Huge Windows and Plenty of Living Space. Separate Living Room / bonus room with a large and bright Family Room Kitchen Combo, NO DEED RESTRICTIONS, Built IN 2008, Call today to schedule a viewing.