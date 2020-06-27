All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2521 W. South Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2521 W. South Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:58 PM

2521 W. South Ave

2521 West South Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2521 West South Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of our #HousesForRentInTampa features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This renovated home is set on a nice, large lot! The kitchen has tile backsplash, new appliances, new flooring, granite countertops, and ample storage space. The home also has a long living room with a large family room just off the kitchen. The bedrooms are nicely sized and have large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The bathroom has been renovated with wonderful fixtures. Don't miss the chance to rent this beauty!

View the property in 3D: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eUxL3fUdChq

Included in the rent is the Resident Benefits Package which includes HVAC filters being delivered to the home each month, along with a few other perks.

How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.

Are pets allowed? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is a one time administration fee and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month (see application for details).

Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants

Is smoking allowed? No only outside.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

How to Apply:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria
Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 W. South Ave have any available units?
2521 W. South Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 W. South Ave have?
Some of 2521 W. South Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 W. South Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2521 W. South Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 W. South Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 W. South Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2521 W. South Ave offer parking?
No, 2521 W. South Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2521 W. South Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 W. South Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 W. South Ave have a pool?
No, 2521 W. South Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2521 W. South Ave have accessible units?
No, 2521 W. South Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 W. South Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 W. South Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College