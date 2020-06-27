2521 W. South Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of our #HousesForRentInTampa features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This renovated home is set on a nice, large lot! The kitchen has tile backsplash, new appliances, new flooring, granite countertops, and ample storage space. The home also has a long living room with a large family room just off the kitchen. The bedrooms are nicely sized and have large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The bathroom has been renovated with wonderful fixtures. Don't miss the chance to rent this beauty!



View the property in 3D: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eUxL3fUdChq



Included in the rent is the Resident Benefits Package which includes HVAC filters being delivered to the home each month, along with a few other perks.



How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.



Are pets allowed? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is a one time administration fee and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month (see application for details).



Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants



Is smoking allowed? No only outside.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



How to Apply:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

Hit Apply Now



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



