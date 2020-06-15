2511 N GRADY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Currently available after May 25th on a monthly or month to month basis. Your vacation at Cigar City Mansion will put you in the heart of one of the most electric areas of South Tampa for those who like to kick up their feet. 10 of the best restaurants Tampa has to offer are nearby. When it’s time to kick back and relax, Cigar City Mansion provides the amenities to do so, including your own private hot tub on the 4th floor of your home, also a waterfront swimming pool with sundeck with BBQ grills and a dog park. • Relaxing with family and friends in a beautiful, four-story home with three bedrooms, Three full bathrooms and a half bath. Party deck with hottub, firepit and BBQ grill on the 4th floor. • Loving where you live in a family-friendly location • Proximity to Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and many dining, entertainment and shopping venues 3 Bedroom 3.5 Baths •New King sized bed and Headboard (Master Bedroom) (sleeps 2) •New Queen sized Bed (Bedroom 2) (sleeps 2) •New Queen sized Bed (Bedroom 3) (sleeps 2) •New Full sized sleeper sofa downstairs living room very comfortable with a memory foam topper (sleeps 2) • Queen Sized Air-Mattress (Sleeps 2) •Night Stand •Bedroom Lamp •Framed hand painted artwork •Sheet Sets •Blanket •Comforter •Pillows •Clothes Hangers