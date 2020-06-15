All apartments in Tampa
2511 N GRADY AVENUE

2511 North Grady Avenue · (813) 486-8175
Location

2511 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Currently available after May 25th on a monthly or month to month basis. Your vacation at Cigar City Mansion will put you in the heart of one of the most electric areas of South Tampa for those who like to kick up their feet. 10 of the best restaurants Tampa has to offer are nearby. When it’s time to kick back and relax, Cigar City Mansion provides the amenities to do so, including your own private hot tub on the 4th floor of your home, also a waterfront swimming pool with sundeck with BBQ grills and a dog park. • Relaxing with family and friends in a beautiful, four-story home with three bedrooms, Three full bathrooms and a half bath. Party deck with hottub, firepit and BBQ grill on the 4th floor. • Loving where you live in a family-friendly location • Proximity to Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and many dining, entertainment and shopping venues 3 Bedroom 3.5 Baths •New King sized bed and Headboard (Master Bedroom) (sleeps 2) •New Queen sized Bed (Bedroom 2) (sleeps 2) •New Queen sized Bed (Bedroom 3) (sleeps 2) •New Full sized sleeper sofa downstairs living room very comfortable with a memory foam topper (sleeps 2) • Queen Sized Air-Mattress (Sleeps 2) •Night Stand •Bedroom Lamp •Framed hand painted artwork •Sheet Sets •Blanket •Comforter •Pillows •Clothes Hangers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE have any available units?
2511 N GRADY AVENUE has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE have?
Some of 2511 N GRADY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 N GRADY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2511 N GRADY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 N GRADY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 N GRADY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2511 N GRADY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 N GRADY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2511 N GRADY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2511 N GRADY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 N GRADY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 N GRADY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
