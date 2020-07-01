All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2508 S OBRAPIA STREET
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

2508 S OBRAPIA STREET

2508 South Obrapia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2508 South Obrapia Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE STILL ALLOWED AS LONG AS COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES ARE FOLLOWED... YOU MAY ALSO REQUEST A LIVE STREAMING SHOWING... Located in the heart of Palma Ceia down a quaint brick paved street with grand oak trees and lush tropical landscaping, sits this two-level traditional home. Gleaming hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, extra tall crown and base moulding, Levolor drop down cellular and sheer shades with plantation shutters featured at the front of the home. Off the foyer is the 4th bedroom which also could serve as a great office/den. Open living room, dining room and entertaining kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and bar seating. Through the half bath is access to a large under stairs storage closet. The upstairs guest rooms are ample in size. Spacious master suite offers a large master bath with dual sinks and glass shower. Two master walk-in closets provide plenty of space for all of your clothing and storage needs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and nearby the two guest bedrooms. Private backyard and covered wood deck are accented by professionally installed landscape lighting and maintained with 6-zone irrigation system. Long driveway and mature landscaping provide a true oasis. Home also features an oversized detached two-car garage. Prime location only .03 miles from breathtaking Bayshore Blvd and even less distance than that are ever popular dining/entertaining spots such as Datz, Cru Cellars, Byblos, and the fitness powerhouse CAMP Tampa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET have any available units?
2508 S OBRAPIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET have?
Some of 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2508 S OBRAPIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET offers parking.
Does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET have a pool?
No, 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 S OBRAPIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

