2508 S OBRAPIA STREET

IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE STILL ALLOWED AS LONG AS COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES ARE FOLLOWED... YOU MAY ALSO REQUEST A LIVE STREAMING SHOWING... Located in the heart of Palma Ceia down a quaint brick paved street with grand oak trees and lush tropical landscaping, sits this two-level traditional home. Gleaming hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, extra tall crown and base moulding, Levolor drop down cellular and sheer shades with plantation shutters featured at the front of the home. Off the foyer is the 4th bedroom which also could serve as a great office/den. Open living room, dining room and entertaining kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and bar seating. Through the half bath is access to a large under stairs storage closet. The upstairs guest rooms are ample in size. Spacious master suite offers a large master bath with dual sinks and glass shower. Two master walk-in closets provide plenty of space for all of your clothing and storage needs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and nearby the two guest bedrooms. Private backyard and covered wood deck are accented by professionally installed landscape lighting and maintained with 6-zone irrigation system. Long driveway and mature landscaping provide a true oasis. Home also features an oversized detached two-car garage. Prime location only .03 miles from breathtaking Bayshore Blvd and even less distance than that are ever popular dining/entertaining spots such as Datz, Cru Cellars, Byblos, and the fitness powerhouse CAMP Tampa!