Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2502 Fig Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Fig Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
2502 W. Fig Street, #1 Available 12/20/19 South Tampa New Construction completed 12/20/2019. 3BR/2.5BA two story townhome in great school district. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 12/20/2019. Brand new South Tampa two story 3BR/2.5BA townhome. Be the first to live in this great property. Features gray wood look tile on first floor and carpet on stairs and second floor. Spacious living/dining room combo, half bath and great kitchen with light cabinets and countertops and stainless steel appliances on first floor. Up stairs you find to large guest rooms with large closets, utility room with washer/dryer, plenty of storage closets and large guest bath with granite countertops light cabinets and double sinks. Also upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with walk in shower. Fenced in yard in great location close to Downtown Tampa, Soho, Hyde Park Village, International Mall and Bay Street, Tampa International Airport, I-275 and the Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this great property.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5349223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 have any available units?
2502 W. Fig Street, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 have?
Some of 2502 W. Fig Street, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2502 W. Fig Street, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 offers parking.
Does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 have a pool?
No, 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 have accessible units?
No, 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 W. Fig Street, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

