Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

2502 W. Fig Street, #1 Available 12/20/19 South Tampa New Construction completed 12/20/2019. 3BR/2.5BA two story townhome in great school district. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 12/20/2019. Brand new South Tampa two story 3BR/2.5BA townhome. Be the first to live in this great property. Features gray wood look tile on first floor and carpet on stairs and second floor. Spacious living/dining room combo, half bath and great kitchen with light cabinets and countertops and stainless steel appliances on first floor. Up stairs you find to large guest rooms with large closets, utility room with washer/dryer, plenty of storage closets and large guest bath with granite countertops light cabinets and double sinks. Also upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with walk in shower. Fenced in yard in great location close to Downtown Tampa, Soho, Hyde Park Village, International Mall and Bay Street, Tampa International Airport, I-275 and the Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this great property.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



