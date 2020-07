Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom duplex sits right in the heart of South Tampa. It features terrazzo floors throughout. There are countless restaurants and bars within walking distance and the oceanfront Bayshore Trail is a short walk away. There is a fenced back area and the property includes a washer and dryer. There are two off street parking spaces and plenty of street parking.